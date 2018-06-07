Collierville woman seeks higher appeal in fatal crash sentence

A Collierville woman given a 30 day sentence for killing a woman in a crash is now appealing her case.

Sterling Panchikal was driving down Bill Morris Parkway on May 2, 2015, when she hit and killed Alejandra Sanchez-Ponce, 47. Three others were also injured in the crash, including Sanchez-Ponce's daughter.

Investigators discovered vodka, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in Panchikal's vehicle.

In October 2015, investigators decided to charge Panchikal as a juvenile for vehicular homicide, DUI, and reckless endangerment.

However, Panchikal was indicted in May 2017 on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Panchikal was ultimately given six years of probation and a 30 day jail sentence. She's yet to serve any of that sentence yet.

A judge denied her request for diversion, which would have eventually let her get the charges expunged.

Her attorneys are not stopping there, however. They're taking the case to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

