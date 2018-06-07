Teens stole car with child inside before robbery, chase, police say

The chase ended in Memphis after a crash. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Four teens now face kidnapping charges after a police chase that spanned through Southaven and Memphis on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department released new details on what jump started the chase. They now said a six-year-old child was inside a car stolen by the teens.

Police said the chase began at Tanger Outlets when the teens were throwing rocks at each other. They later discovered that the teens stolen a woman's purse at Southaven Towne Center.

Police then chased the suspects in three different vehicles.

A woman reported her six-year-old daughter missing after her truck was stolen from the parking lot of a store near Goodlett Street and Winchester Road.

Police said the teens stole the truck while the woman was inside the store, but dropped off the girl at Wingood Apartments.

Three 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old are charged with kidnapping, theft of property, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.

Police also believe the teens are responsible for a separate carjacking in Memphis.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.