Memphis grandmother free from prison after Trump, Kardashian meeting

A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.

Alice Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation involving more than a dozen people.

Johnson said she has President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian, her "angel," to thank for her freedom.

Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Kardashian visited the White House in May to meet with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, who is overseeing the administration's push to overhaul the nation's prison system.

She also met with Trump in the Oval Office.

"I heard Kim Kardashian's voice and she was the one who told me that I was free, that it had happened and I was going to rejoin my family," Johnson said.

