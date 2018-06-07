Person killed after logging truck crash in Marshall County

A logging truck collided with a pickup truck on Highway 302, killing at least one. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

At least one person is dead after a logging truck crashed in Marshall County, according to sheriff Kenny Dickerson.

The truck collided with a pickup truck on Highway 302, near Cayce Road.

One person in the pickup truck was killed in the crash.

The driver of the logging truck was also seriously hurt.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more about what happened.

