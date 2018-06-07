Job fair aims to bring jobs to vets

American Job Center in Hickory Hill is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 13 for veterans and their spouses.

16 different employers will be at the fair, including FedEx, Durham School Services and the University of Tennessee.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. until noon at 4240 Hickory Hill Road.

Candidates must register ahead of time by submitting a resume online. Click here to do so.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.