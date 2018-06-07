New ordinance hopes to make Oxford Square safer for citizens

Oxford leaders created a plan they hope will make Oxford Square safer for everyone.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehil teamed with the Oxford Police Department to develop a safety ordinance plan. The proposed plan focuses on citizen safety in the town square in hopes to keep Oxford nightlife safer.

The ordinance suggests that areas around the Oxford Square become an "official" Downtown District. Safety plans have been laid out, meaning business will have to make many changes regarding their security and all around safety.

The ordinance will require businesses to hire adequate security, have cameras at all entrances, as well as behind bars and outside bathrooms. Plans for emergency evacuation and active shooter situations will also be made mandatory for all businesses.

Oxford Eagle reports, the ordinance also requires any businesses that sell alcohol to install ID scanners. Bars will have to scan IDs both at the door, and as customers order. These new regulations and guidelines will be strictly regulated, and business that do not comply with the ordinance will face legal offenses.

The proposed ordinance will be set in place by the end of June.

