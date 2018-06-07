GO BIG: Germantown nurse named Big Sister of the Year

Newly released video shows the moment a Memphis trolley crashed into a pedal bar in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Newly released video shows the moment a Memphis trolley crashed into a pedal bar in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A naked man was arrested and charged with exposing himself to people in Downtown, Memphis, according to court records.More >>
A naked man was arrested and charged with exposing himself to people in Downtown, Memphis, according to court records.More >>
A Collierville woman given a 30 day sentence for killing a woman in a crash is now appealing her case.More >>
A Collierville woman given a 30 day sentence for killing a woman in a crash is now appealing her case.More >>
A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.More >>
A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.More >>
Driving down Lamar Avenue should get a little easier thanks to millions from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fix the road and add lanes.More >>
Driving down Lamar Avenue should get a little easier thanks to millions from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fix the road and add lanes.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
A Midlands animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies for dead along a Pelion roadway in 90-degree heat earlier this week and where the mother dogs are.More >>
A Midlands animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies for dead along a Pelion roadway in 90-degree heat earlier this week and where the mother dogs are.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
A manager at Primos Pizza recalled that 59-year-old Ricky Lee Adami had been acting strangely that day prior to putting rat poison into shredded cheese buckets.More >>
A manager at Primos Pizza recalled that 59-year-old Ricky Lee Adami had been acting strangely that day prior to putting rat poison into shredded cheese buckets.More >>
A minor traffic stop brought the men together after nearly three decades.More >>
A minor traffic stop brought the men together after nearly three decades.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>