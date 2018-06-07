Blood recruiters help St. Jude continue to treat patients

With around 7,800 patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital every year, blood recruiters are always busy.

Blood recruiters help keep donor blood stocked at the hospital's Donor Center.

St. Jude averages around 800 blood transfusions every month.

Kimberly Spencer-Forester has spent the last 20 years of her life searching the globe for viable donors.

"It happens in the grocery store, it happens in the mall, or just in a clothing store. People start talking, you meet people and they ask what you do and you tell them and then there's an opportunity there for me to recruit," Spencer-Forester said.

Blood donors are not only saving lives, they're saving St. Jude money.

Hospitals spend $500-700 each time they buy platelets. They spend $250-400 on every bag of blood.

So by donating these things directly to St. Jude, you're saving the hospital money too!

It costs more than $2 million to operate St. Jude for one day. And remember, no patient ever receives a bill for service at the hospital.

To keep that going, St. Jude needs your help. Whether you are a blood or money donor, your generosity is greatly appreciated.

