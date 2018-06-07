New MS basketball gym will double as a tornado shelter

A high school in Mississippi is working to build a gym that is both recreational and a safe space in case of tornado.

Tupelo High School's new basketball gym will double as a tornado shelter. The expansive shelter will be able to hold all of the school's students and faculty members, and withstand harsh winds up to 250 miles per hour.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a grant stating that they will cover half of the shelter's $4.1 million cost.

With building underway, the facility should be completed by mid-January

