Mid-South native, Ole Miss golfer finishes 3-over in round 1 of FedEx St. Jude Classic

The pros have teed off at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (FESJC) bringing in huge money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The first round of the FESJC is underway at TPC Southwind, and there's a good amount of local talent at the tournament. One of the most recognizable local guys is Ole Miss junior Braden Thornberry.

Thornberry--a former national champion and college golfer of the year--finished top four at the FESJC last year, the only amateur to do that.

Earlier in the week, he qualified for the US Open, which is next week, but before Thornberry makes his way Shinnecock, the Olive Branch native is playing here.

However, the first round wasn't great for Thornberry.

He finished his day here 3-over par, bogeying the final two holes, but Thornberry said he's still confident because he's been in this position before.

"I've always kind of prided myself in being able to scramble well and keep myself in tournaments," Thornberry said. "This is kind of, the first round last year was similar. I was struggling off the tee and was able to kind of get in the hole in different kind of ways, then normal. So I was pretty happy with way I did that. Like I said, I was a little disappointed with 17 and 18 there, but I'm not too far out of it. I can play well tomorrow and be alright."

