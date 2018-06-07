WATCH: Trolley crashes into pedal bar in Downtown Memphis

Newly released video shows the moment a Memphis trolley crashed into a pedal bar in Downtown Memphis.

The crash happened May 12 near the intersection of Main Street and Gayoso.

The driver of the pedal bar was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition; he was later ticketed for the crash.

Sprock-N-Roll is the company that owns the pedal bar. The company said their drivers have been parking in that area for three years without any problems.

However, the Memphis trolleys just recently resumed operation following mechanical problems in 2014.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.