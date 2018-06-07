Code Orange Ozone Advisory issued for Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) – The Shelby County Health Department issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Shelby County in Tennessee along with DeSoto County in Mississippi and Crittenden County in Arkansas.

The advisory was issued in response to an expected monitored exceedance of the eight-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS).

The Code Orange Ozone Advisory was initially enacted on Wednesday but will continue for Thursday and Friday and could be continued into the weekend.

Under existing Air Quality Index guidelines, current air quality throughout the Memphis Metropolitan Area has become “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” and is expected to remain so until after sunset Friday.

Pollution emissions, a stagnant atmosphere, clear skies, and high temperatures are the primary factors responsible the expected poor air quality.

There will be discounts on MATA bus or trolley rides on days we have an Air Quality Alert.

Active adults and children, as well as people with respiratory difficulties, are urged to take the following health precautions:

Limit prolonged outdoor activities during afternoon hours

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation

High ozone levels can aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential for illness in this sensitive group

The Following ozone reduction tips are also recommended during Code Orange Ozone Advisories:

Refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m., avoid spills and do not “top off” tanks

Carpool or mass transit

Combine errands instead of many separate trips

Drive less, especially during peak hours or hot days

For more information concerning air quality, contact one of the following:

SCHD Pollution Control Program at (901) 222-9599.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality-Planning and Air Quality Analysis Branch-Air Division at (501) 682-0767.

The Arkansas Department of Health at (501) 661-2000.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality-Air Standards and Planning-Air Quality at (601) 961-5134.

