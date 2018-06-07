Former Wonder Bread bakery site to be turned into apartments - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former Wonder Bread bakery site to be turned into apartments

The former Wonder Bread bakery site on Monroe Avenue will soon be turned into apartments.

Memphis Business Journal reported that a $20 million dollar building permit was filed Wednesday for the former Wonder Bread Bakery site to be turned into apartments.

The new downtown apartments will include two four-story buildings and a 480-space garage.

