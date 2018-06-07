Vacant lot activated in Memphis Medical District

The Memphis Medical District Collaborative (MMDC) is using art to bring life to a once vacant lot on A.W. Willis Avenue, between Second and Third streets.

The collaboration with neighborhood partners and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital’s fundraising branch, ALSAC, brings the award-winning Treedom artwork to the downtown area through December.

This it the first time the installation will be displayed in the United States.

“We are delighted to partner with the MMDC and our neighbors to raise more awareness for the revitalization of the Medical District and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC.

Visitors can eat lunch or lounge on the benches of the tree canopy. The surrounding area will be used for live music performances, yoga classes, community meetings, and more.

Parisian architectural firm Atelier YokYok designed the installation to combine art and functionality.

“Treedom symbolizes the interconnectedness and beauty that can come from collaboration in the City. Ultimately, we want people to come together, share the space, and enjoy an area of the District that they may have never explored before,” explained MMDC Vice President Abby Miller.

Other features of Treedom Memphis includes original artwork by Cat Pena, landscaping enhancements, artistic enhancements by The Artist Commons, and a schedule of regular events.

For more information on the partners involved and upcoming Treedom Memphis events, follow their Facebook page.

