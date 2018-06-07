Fayette County spent $100K on closed jail

One Mid-South county says it has dished out more than $100,000 since its jail shut down three weeks ago.

Fayette County Sheriff's Department is thankful its jail is once again operational. Plumbing and electrical problems closed the jail May 20.

Inmates were sent to neighboring counties to be housed while repairs were made in Fayette County. They are expected to return early next week.

Captain Ricky Wilson said his department is still operating and serving Fayette County.

"The county is still functioning, still arresting people, and they're still taking them in," Wilson said.

Fayette County Mayor Skip Taylor said the county has taken previous legal action against the architects and contractors of the 12-year old facility. Prior settlements may prevent the county from bringing new legal action on those responsible for the jail.

