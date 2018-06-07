'I ain't got time for this': 81-year-old grandmother shot in West Memphis drive-by shooting

An 81-year-old grandmother was shot in a drive-by in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects who opened fire on 81-year-old Frankie Moore and her grandson in a drive-by shooting.

"I ain't got time for this. I'm 81 years old," Moore said. "Boy these young folks need to sit down somewhere. Time getting hard."

The shooting happened Wednesday night on South 16th Street near the intersection of Van Buren Avenue. There's a bullet hole in the front window and the glass in the front door shattered.

Moore, who was released from the hospital earlier Thursday, said she was walking towards the front of her home when someone drove by and just started shooting.

"I had to drag myself up and pull up on the couch and went to my room. I didn't know I was shot til I got in there. And then you looked down and saw the wound, all the blood coming out," she said.

Moore was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Her grandson received minor injures to his hand.

Before Moore was shot yesterday she said she had never been in a hospital before--not even for an illness.

WMPD sad the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

