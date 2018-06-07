Naked man arrested for exposing self in Downtown Memphis

A naked man was arrested and charged with exposing himself to people in Downtown Memphis, according to court records.

Police were called to North Main Street near the intersection of Jackson Avenue for a suspicious person.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Justin Smith exposing himself to drivers.

Once Smith realized police were watching, he put his clothes back on.

Smith was arrested and taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.

