Shots fired at Medical District gas station

Shots ring out at a busy Medical District gas station prompting a big police response and a search for the gunman on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at a gas station near the intersection of Union Avenue and Pauline Street.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are investigating this as a shots fired call and didn't have any reports of someone being hit.

But one witness told us someone was injured.

"Just happened all out of sudden. Pow, pow, pow, pow . And I jumped up out the chair. You know I thought I was hit. And I looked over, a young lady was picking one up off the ground. He had got hit in the leg," Johnnie Lawrence, who witnesses the shooting, said.

Officers started following a car possibly involved in the shooting.

There were reports of a crash with another vehicle not far away near Claybrook and Union.

Right now, officers don't have a good description of the gunman.

