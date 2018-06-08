Man used fake ID to spend hundreds at IKEA, police say

Roderick Killebrew told police he found someone's credit card information on a piece of paper before using it at IKEA. (Source: SCSO)

A man is in jail after he ordered hundreds of dollars in IKEA merchandise with someone else's account, according to Memphis Police Department.

Roderick Killebrew was arrested and charged with identity theft, computer crime, criminal impersonation, and illegal possession of a credit card.

IKEA workers said Killebrew showed up Wednesday to pick up nearly $700 worth of items including a laundry bag, soap dispenser, curtains and a toothbrush holder.

Employees got suspicious when they saw the account was registered to a woman in Minnesota despite being shown a fake ID from Illinois.

Police said he admitted to using account information he found on a piece of paper.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.