Poplar Ave. ramps to close for emergency repairs

Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing down part of Poplar Avenue for emergency repairs.

Workers will be repairing east and westbound I-240 ramps on poplar Avenue starting at 9:30 Friday morning.

The ramps will close for 15 minutes at a time to allow workers to safely make the repairs.

The work is expected to last through the afternoon.

