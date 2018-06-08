Poplar Ave. ramps to close for emergency repairs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Poplar Ave. ramps to close for emergency repairs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing down part of Poplar Avenue for emergency repairs.

Workers will be repairing east and westbound I-240 ramps on poplar Avenue starting at 9:30 Friday morning.

The ramps will close for 15 minutes at a time to allow workers to safely make the repairs.

The work is expected to last through the afternoon.

