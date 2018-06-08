Upscale Nashville bar to open 2nd location in Memphis

WKND hopes to open their upscale bar later this year. (Source: Memphis Business Journal)

A new upscale bar is making its way from Nashville to Memphis.

WKND (aka, 'Weekend,') is opening up at 115 Vance Avenue, the former spot of Raiford's Hollywood Disco, according to Memphis Business Journal.

"It’s a very nice, upscale bar," co-owner Joe Johnson told MBJ. "I think it's something the Memphis market will embrace."

They hope to open the bar before September, six years after their first location opened in Nashville. They hope to continue expanding and have five WKND locations open in five years.

