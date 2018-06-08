MDOT crews repair Olive Branch section of Goodman Rd.

If your travel plans take you to Olive Branch on Friday, watch out for road crews.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are resurfacing parts of Goodman Road between Polk Lane and MS 305. The westbound right lane is closed until 3 p.m.

When traveling in an area where workers are present, make sure you slow down. Reduced speed limits are posted in the construction zone.

Speeding in a construction zone in Olive Branch could cost more than $300.

