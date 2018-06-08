5 Great Things: Changing lives for the better

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Hot weather took over the Mid-South this week, but the temps were nowhere near as hot as these 5 Great Things that happened.

Lashara Wheeler, the Memphis woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain, led the ducks into the Peabody Hotel fountain on Tuesday.

She said getting into a drain to rescue ducks is something she would happily do again.

Memphis pitcher Jonathan Bowlan was surprised to hear his name called Monday night in the Major League Baseball Draft.

But it came early, as the Kansas City Royals selected Bowlan in the 2nd round of the Draft.

Rather than getting paid, a group of teens are giving their time and money to join a community service work camp.

The children are buying gallons of paint and wood to fix up houses in Orange Mound for people like Mattie Pearl Patterson who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

For the third year, the number of juveniles being arrested in the Raleigh-Frayser area has gone down.

It's thanks to, in part, a partnership with the Old Allen Precinct and local clergy members.

They hold neighborhood watch meetings, meet with juveniles who may be headed down the wrong path, and figure out solutions to the teens' troubles.

Each Year, The Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Mid-South names a Big Brother and a Big Sister of the Year, two mentors to young people who truly stand out.

After you read this story, you'll have no doubt in your mind why Mariah Salim deserves the Big Sister of the Year award.

