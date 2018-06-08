St. Jude helps baby first diagnosed with cancer at 6 weeks

Every year, 7,800 children go to Memphis to get the best and most advanced treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When parents like Nadine Moats walk through the door of the hospital, they are overcome with relief.

"At six weeks, you feel like you got this figured out. You can do this and you get life checked," Moats said.

It was a reality check for first time mom Moats as she learned her baby boy, Braxton Avery, had a brain tumor at just six weeks old.

"It's scary because you love them so much, and to know they could be slipping through your fingers is not a good feeling," she said.

So hand-in-hand, both flew from Los Angeles to Memphis.

"It's unthinkable. You don't know," she said. "That night is very numbing. You're emotionless. You're just going through it."

Braxton had 90 percent of his tumor removed in California and the rest removed in March 2018 at St. Jude.

Now, he's undergoing chemotherapy and has nine more rounds to go.

But, he always has a smile on his face.

"I'm extremely lucky to have such a happy little man that can go through something so terrible. Literally be poisoned and come back the next day with a smile on his face," Moats said.

She smiles too because she knows Braxton is well taken of.

"To be here where all the technology is so advanced and the nurses are so trained and the patient care is phenomenal and they go the extra mile to make sure he is okay," she said.

And financially, Braxton's family is okay too.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude. They never see a bill for housing, travel, food or treatment so that way the family can focus on their child.

"St. Jude is just an amazing place. You have your family at home, but you have your St. Jude family here. You can't explain it in words," Moats said.

And she doesn't have to, because you can see it in Braxton's eyes.

"To know that I can say, 'Yes, you can have a normal childhood' is just a relief," Moats said.

