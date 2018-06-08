Man attacks 3-year-old playing outside, police say

A 3-year-old girl's screams alerted her mother that she was being kidnapped while playing outside her home.

The crime happened June 7 at Macon Manor Apartments in Berclair.

The young girl was outside playing when Jacobo Mendoza called for her to come over to him, Memphis Police Department reported. When the girl took a few steps toward Mendoza, he went at her, grabbed her by the hand, and pulled her away.

The victim's mother said she heard her daughter scream, so she came out of her apartment and ran to catch up with her daughter.

Mendoza took the child to the edge of the complex into a wooded area.

When the mother caught up to her daughter, she noticed her pants had been pulled down. Mendoza was seen running away.

Officers soon caught up with Mendoza and arrested him. They said Mendoza was intoxicated when they arrested him.

He's behind bars accused of aggravated kidnapping and sexual battery.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.