The Illusionists set to wow audiences at Orpheum Theatre

The world's best-selling magic show is returning to Memphis.

This mind-blowing spectacular showcases the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible magicians on Earth.

The Illusionists will perform at Orpheum Theatre from June 8 to June 10. Tickets are on sale now!

"It's high end comedy, high end audience participation," magician Kevin James said.

James is known as the Inventor in the show. He along with four other cast-mates travel across the globe showcasing their unique talents

"This show is beautiful because it has five magicians all doing their best material, and we all have different points of view. We all have different styles; we're all the best at our game; we all have different niches," James said.

If you're not into the inventor, there's a trickster, a deductionist, a manipulator, and a daredevil.

"Most of the show is kind of tag teaming through our different specialties, so if there's one part you don't like, two seconds later there'll be something you do like," James said.

If you think this is some gimmicky kids show, think again.

"This is the best way to see magic: live," James explained. "[On] TV you're always thinking, 'Oh maybe a camera trick.' Well not here. You're right there."

James hopes everyone who attends the show gets a chance to feel like a kid again, and witness the magic.

"I think it's the magicians solemn responsibility to make adults feel like a kid again even for a couple of hours. I think it's a beautiful thing to do in life," James said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.