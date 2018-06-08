Strong Friday round puts Tennessee native within 3 shots of FedEx St. Jude Classic leader

The No. 2 ranked golfer in the world is currently the leader in the clubhouse at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Dustin Johnson--the highest ranked golfer at the event--finished round two at 10 under par, but a Tennessee native's remarkable day has him sitting close to the top.

Nashville's Brandt Snedeker had eight birdies on Friday, posting a round two score of eight under 62.

That's the best score of the day, and also one stroke off the TPC Southwind record of 61.

Snedeker, who was all smiles after his stellar round, is sitting at seven under par going into the weekend.

"One of those days you'd like to have," Snedeker said. "You don't have them very often out here. When the hole looks like it's the size of a beach ball, you can't miss a putt. It's been coming for a while. I obviously haven't played the way I need to play this year or expecting to play so to have a round like this validated everything I've been working on. Hopefully build off of it on the weekend and have a chance to win on Sunday afternoon."

