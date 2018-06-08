Camp DJ helps Memphis kids learn their way around a turntable

Camp DJ is a unique opportunity in Memphis for kids to learn their way around a turntable.

Hosted by camp counselors Devin Steel, Big Sue, Mic Tee, and DJ Exclusive, girls and boys were introduced to the basics of playing recorded popular music for a live audience.

The camp was held June 4-8 at Minglewood Hall.

“For teenagers, this camp is all about self-confidence and learning something new that honestly looks intimidating,” said Steel. “These kids have come out of their shell and I really can’t say how much I enjoy teaching.”

Camp curriculum scratched into old and new school skill building with audio mixers and digital crossfader software.

Steel said he looks forward to broadening the opportunity in years to come.

“Thanks to all the kids and parents on a groundbreaking week, hopefully expanding to a few more kids and another session in 2019,” he said.

