Free summer camp opportunity offered to all Memphis students

City of Memphis has a new plan to keep children busy through the dog days of summer.

It's called Play Your Park.

Twenty city parks will be offering all day summer fun for any children who were unable to get into a summer camp this year.

After uncovering a $200,000 surplus in the Memphis budget, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Play Your Park would be able to take on more children this summer.

"This is the overflow for kids to come and enjoy the activities during the summer," Angela Hill said.

Until August 3, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., children can come to one of the following parks and play while city staff supervises.

Bartlett Meadows - 5195 Twin Wood Avenue

May Field - 6417 Quince Road

Fletcher Creek - 8743 Dexter Road

Winridge - 3500 Ridgeway Road

Wilson - 2969 Clarke Road

Oakhaven - 3875 Bishops Bridge Road

Alcy - 2495 Warren Street

Charjean - 2601 Ketchum Road

Brentwood - 700 Josephine Street

Cherokee Park - 2999 Filmore Avenue

Binghampton – 2606 Everett Avenue

Audubon – 751 Cherry Road

Gaisman – 4221 Macon Road

Polly Williams – 3888 Auburn Road

Southside – 26 South Parkway East

Westwood – 810 Western Park Drive

Denver – 3475 Denver Street

Gooch – 1974 Hunter Avenue

Douglass – 1616 Ash Street

Bickford – 232 Bickford Avenue

The parks are filled with games, water slides, and more.

Lunch will also be provided, as part of Shelby County Schools Summer Food Service Program.

"These parks are dropping parks. For community centers you have to register, but for the 20 parks you can just come in stay for an hour, stay for two hours or stay all day," Hill said. "So if they can't get to a community center they and go to a park and enjoy fun and some games and activities all day and stay out of trouble."

Children between the ages of 5 and 18 are welcomed by the Play Your Park program.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.