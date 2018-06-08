St. Jude doctors save college sophomore diagnosed with cancer

A young woman is now cancer free after undergoing life-saving treatment at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. She's now dedicating her life to giving back.

In her sophomore year away at college, Madison Conklin, 19, said she visited the doctor after discovering a painful lump on her neck.

"I called my parents and I was like 'Hey mom and dad, I don't really know how to tell you this, but the doctor says I have cancer,'" Conklin said.

She traveled immediately from East Tennessee to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"By that Monday, I started at St. Jude and by that Friday I was diagnosed with stage 2B Hodgkin lymphoma," Conklin said.

Her dreams and future flashed before her eyes, but Conklin said she knew she was in good hands with the skilled team of nurses and doctors at St. Jude.

Over the course of 98 days she underwent four rounds of intense chemotherapy.

"As of March 2, 2017 I was cancer free," she said.

Conklin's family never received a bill for treatment, travel, or housing.

It's why Greg Bridgers with Southern Serenity Home and Terence Williams with Wolfchase Honda stopped by the WMC Action News 5 studio during our St Jude Dream Home ticket blitz to drive home the importance of raising money for the hospital.

"You could win a car but you have 20 other prizes that are worth $1,000 or more some of them up to $10,000 and you're helping the kids at St Jude. You can't go wrong," Bridgers said.

"We hope everyone comes out, get a ticket, get a new car, get a new house all at the same time," Williams said.

At 21-years-old, Conklin is now an intern with ALSAC, the fundraising arm at St. Jude.

"We come here at a time in our lives that's awful, and we have every reason to walk away and close the door on this chapter of our life, but me and so many like me want to come back and give back to all that St Jude has been able to do for us and help others," Conklin said.

