Man shot, killed in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Wesley Forest Place near the intersection of Neely Road on Friday evening.

MPD said the suspects were in a gray vehicle.

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly