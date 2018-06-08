Woman killed in I-40 crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman killed in I-40 crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman died after a crash on Interstate 40, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened Friday night on I-40 near the Covington Pike exit.

MPD said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

