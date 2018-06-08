MFD battles house fire near Covington Pike and Bartlett

A house fire left four people homeless Friday evening, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire happened on Maple Ridge Road near the intersection of Bartlett Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road.

One firefighter was burned on the neck and suffered heat exhaustion and had to be taken to the hospital.

Neighbors rushed to help however they could.

A family member said the family's dog and cat made it out safely, and are staying cool in a car parked in her driveway.

Firefighters said the blaze started when someone was welding pipes and the fire spread into the wall.

