Thief puts $350 tool down pants, walks out of mechanic shop

A Mid-South mechanic hopes you can find the person who swiped a pricey tool from his shop in the middle of the day.

Tools are the life blood of a mechanic, and they are expensive. One bold crook apparently thought he wasn't seen when he lifted a pricey tool, but it was all caught on camera.

"I walked around all day Thursday and all day Friday looking for it," Dustin Vincent, a mechanic at Madison Automotive, said.

Just over a week ago Vincent couldn't find his new $350 electric ratchet after he came back from lunch, and then he remembered there are a lot of surveillance cameras at the shop so maybe he could see where he left it.

Vincent and his co-workers saw a man casually walking into the area where Vincent works. He walked up to the tool and put it down his pants and walked out like nothing's up.

"It takes a real person to say, 'hey, I'm going to just walk here in a shop with mechanics, put a tool in my pants and walk out,'" Vincent said.

Vincent thinks the man came into the shop with his girlfriend hoping to get her car repaired, but it turned out the car was not under warranty.

Vincent, like most mechanics, has to buy his own tools. He said it was tough to replace the ratchet with attachments because he has a 2-month-old daughter.

"The worst part, somebody's going to come steal something that somebody else uses to make an honest living. The most dishonest thing you can do," he said.

Vincent now locks his tool chest.

The thief drove a gray Chrysler to the shop.

Vincent filed a report with police, and the tool has an identifying number on it.

If you know the man who took it, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

