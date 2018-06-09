Man shot, killed after fight - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed after fight

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

The shooting happened at 1094 National Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a fight escalated into a shoot out.

One man was shot multiple times and died on the scene. 

The suspect got away in a black truck. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers  at 901-528-CASH. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly