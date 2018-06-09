Boy, 13, in critical condition after being struck by truck in Frayser

A boy was struck by a car in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on St. Elmo Street near the intersection of Argonne Street.

Neighbors said a man with a blight patrol shirt on was driving a truck when he hit a 13-year-old boy and dragged him and his bike for several yards before coming to a stop.

"Yeah it was an ugly sight. It was ugly. All the kids was wondering what happened. They came and got me. Kids shouldn't have to see that," a witness, who asked not to be identified, said.

The witness said the driver of the truck was going fast, possibly speeding. The 13-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses said he was in bad shape and unresponsive on the scene.

A neighbor said speeding on St. Elmo Street is a problem.

"There's a lot of speeding, a lot of accidents. Are you guys being careful with you kids around here? Oh, we try to tell them to stay out the street and don't come out of the yard," the neighbor said.

At the same intersection, there's a perfect example. Neighbors said a few days ago a car smashed through a neighbor's fence.

Police questioned the driver while investigating the crash, but the driver was allowed to leave and was not arrested.

We asked police why the man was not arrested, and they said the report is still being filed.

Chris Luther called and emailed Lifeline to Success, the organization who runs the Blight Patrol program to comment on this story, but they have not responded.

