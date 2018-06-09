Boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Frayser

A boy was struck by a car in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.More >>
Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday evening.More >>
Memphis Police Department set a trap to catch the criminals, crooks, and creeps responsible for a rash of East Memphis car-break-ins.More >>
A man was indicted in a DUI crash that took the life of young father.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash is in custody after the widow of the victim convinced him to turn himself in.More >>
