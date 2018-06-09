Boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Frays - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Frayser

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A boy was struck by a car in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on St. Elmo Street near the intersection of Argonne Street.

MPD said the boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

