Man shot, killed at Berclair event hall

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Berclair. 

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Summer Banquet Hall. 

One man was shot and was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

If you have any information in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

