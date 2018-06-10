Video: Memphis woman seen letting young girl out of pet kennel

Leimome Cruz is charged with two counts of child endangerment (Source: MPD)

A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.

In the video, a child is seen climbing out of the trunk of the vehicle from the kennel.

The video was taken on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Graceland.

Leimome Cheeks, 62, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Cheeks told police that she traveled with the children in the kennel from Collierville to Whitehaven because there was no room for them in the car.

Police said the children were 7 and 8 years old.

