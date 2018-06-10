Former Millington police sergeant killed in motorcycle crash

A former Millington police sergeant was killed in a motorcycle accident, according to Millington Police Department.

The accident happened Sunday around 12:34 p.m. on Cuba Millington Road near Highway 51.

Millington PD said William "Bill" Merchant, 67, was taken to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Merchant severed with Millington PD for 20 years before retiring in May 2017. He also served in the United States Navy before joining the police department.

The accident is still being investigated by Millington PD, and charges against the driver of the other vehicle are pending.

