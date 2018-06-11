Hot temps continue with rain chances,President meeting in Singapore, Memphis woman put kids in kennels?

Good Monday morning everyone!!

Here are some of the stories we're following right now:

President Trump is in Singapore today..he's meeting with leaders and getting ready for his summit with Kim Jong Un. This is an ongoing story this morning. We'll take live shots during our morning news on #WMC5.

This week 800 jobs will be available for Veterans across the Mid-South. 16 different employers will offer jobs at a job fair. Details this morning on #wmc5.



The final FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament wrapped up this weekend

with Dustin Johnson winning and with that win becoming the number 1 ranked golfer in the world. We'll tell you how it will be vastly bigger and better next year in Memphis.

A Memphis woman is charged with two counts of child endangerment after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels. In the video, a child is seen climbing out of the trunk of the vehicle from the kennel. The video was taken on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Graceland. We'll explain the case and an update from police detectives on their investigation.

Some festival-goers are not too pleased with Eminem and his performance at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee. We'll explain how people are not happy with some of his sound effects during his set.



Weather:

It's already close to 80 in most areas across the Mid-South. Highs will be in the 90s again today. We're going to talk about what to expect in the day and week ahead and when are going to get rain. Details with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Woman with kids in kennels

Wife says Madison Deputy shot her unarmed husband ...

MPD uses bait car to catch thieves

Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car when grandmother ...

'I ain't got time for this': 81-year-old grandmother shot in ...

Join us this Monday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor