Hot temps continue with rain chances,President meeting in Singapore, Memphis woman put kids in kennels?

President Trump is in Singapore today..he's meeting with leaders and getting ready for his summit with Kim Jong Un. This is an ongoing story this morning. We'll take live shots during our morning news on #WMC5.
This week 800 jobs will be available for Veterans across the Mid-South. 16 different employers will offer jobs at a job fair. Details this morning on #wmc5.
The final FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament wrapped up this weekend
with Dustin Johnson winning and with that win becoming the number 1 ranked golfer in the world. We'll tell you how it will be vastly bigger and better next year in Memphis.
A Memphis woman is charged with two counts of child endangerment after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels. In the video, a child is seen climbing out of the trunk of the vehicle from the kennel. The video was taken on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Graceland. We'll explain the case and an update from police detectives on their investigation.
Some festival-goers are not too pleased with Eminem and his performance at the Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee. We'll explain how people are not happy with some of his sound effects during his set.
Weather:
It's already close to 80 in most areas across the Mid-South. Highs will be in the 90s again today. We're going to talk about what to expect in the day and week ahead and when are going to get rain. Details with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Woman with kids in kennels
Wife says Madison Deputy shot her unarmed husband ...
MPD uses bait car to catch thieves
Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car when grandmother ...
'I ain't got time for this': 81-year-old grandmother shot in ...
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018 drawing large crowds June 12-14 and the gaming industry bringing in over $100 billion per year globally, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Cities for Gamers.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after she abused her boyfriend and killed puppies.More >>
A former Millington police sergeant was killed in a motorcycle accident, according to Millington Police Department.More >>
Family and friends gathered in Midtown on Sunday to honor a man killed by a hit-and-run driver last year.More >>
IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.More >>
Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.More >>
CNN reported Odell was found unresponsive in a home in Tarzana, CA, on Friday.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
Trump complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.More >>
