Police: Memphis woman throws, kills 3 puppies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD)
A Memphis woman is behind bars after she abused her boyfriend and killed puppies, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said 28-year-old Jarica Brown was in an argument with her boyfriend when she injured him and the puppies. 

Brown allegedly poked her boyfriend with a knife in the chest two times. He suffered minor puncture wounds.

She then turned the abuse to six 10-day-old pit bull terrier puppies, police said.

Brown threw and kicked the puppies until 3 of them died. 

She is charged with aggravated assault and six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. 

