Police: Memphis woman throws, kills 3 puppies

A plan will be formulated once the chestnut colt recovers from a compressed schedule that saw him win six races over 111 days since his debut on Feb. 18.More >>
A plan will be formulated once the chestnut colt recovers from a compressed schedule that saw him win six races over 111 days since his debut on Feb. 18.More >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after she abused her boyfriend and killed puppies.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after she abused her boyfriend and killed puppies.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.More >>
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.More >>
Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.More >>