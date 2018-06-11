Study reveals best cities for gamers

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018 drawing large crowds June 12-14 and the gaming industry bringing in over $100 billion per year globally, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Cities for Gamers.



To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 20 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita to number of Esports tournaments.



Top 10 Cities for Gamers

Seattle, WA Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Austin, TX New York, NY Irvine, CA Los Angeles, CA Las Vegas, NV Raleigh, NC Fremont, CA



Best vs. Worst

Las Vegas has the most video-game stores per square root of the population, 0.0306, which is 20.4 times more than in Long Beach, Calif., the city with the fewest at 0.0015.

Fremont, Calif. has the highest average download speed, 69 Mbps, which is 4.1 times higher than in Buffalo, N.Y., the city with the lowest at 17 Mbps.

Gilbert, Ariz., has the highest share of households with a broadband connection, 95.9 percent, which is 1.6 times higher than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the lowest at 59.6 percent.

Durham, N.C., has the cheapest monthly internet cost, $43.43, which is 2.4 times cheaper than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the most expensive at $102.54.

