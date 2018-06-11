Two local teens compete in National Shotgun Junior Olympics

Ainsley Harrington, 15, and Matt Mitchell, 16, have qualified to compete in the National Shotgun Junior Olympics in June.

They will both compete in the National Junior Olympic Bunker Trap Match and the Mixed Team event for the World Cup Selection Match in Colorado Springs June 21-July 2.

Mitchell, a Houston High School student, qualified by posting qualifying scores at the Tennessee State Junior Olympics and the Missouri State Junior Olympics. Harrington, a St. Agnes Academy sophomore, qualified by winning the Silver Medal in the ladies' division at the Tennessee State Junior Olympics.

The two teens have been practicing at Shelby Farms shooting range continually to prep for the competition.

