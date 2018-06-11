Roadside sobriety checkpoints this weekend in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Police Department will conduct two Sobriety Checkpoints this weekend.

Officers will be positioned at South Perkins Road and American Way and Lamar Avenue and Winchester Road on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The roadside checkpoints will occur from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. 

Impaired driving claims the lives of more than 16,000 people every year in the United States.

MPD joins The Tennessee Highway Safety Office to reduce impaired-driving crashes.

