Nicki Minaj, Future to co-headline FedExForum

Grammy Award nominees Nicki Minaj and Future will make their way to Memphis this fall.

The two will co-headline the NickiHndrxx tour in the upcoming months, including a stop at FedExForum on Tuesday, October 23.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Memphis Grizzlies season ticket holders and Friday, June 15 at noon for everyone else.

