Former PTO president indicted after stealing over $2K in funds

Tameka Harrison is charged with one count of theft over $1,000 ( Source: MPD)

A former PTO president has been indicted after she used organization funds for personal use.

Tameka Harrison was the PTO president at Balmoral Ridgeway Elementary School when officials say she used the organizations debit card for $2,486.94 in personal spending.

Harrison made personal purchases at Sam's Club, Walmart, Amazon, a one-year membership to the Memphis Zoo, and withdrew $450 at an ATM.

In January, Harrison admitted to using the PTO funds and told investigators she would repay the funds. She has only returned $203.22.

She is charged with one count of theft over $1,000.

