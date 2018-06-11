Former PTO president indicted after stealing over $2K in funds

Three people went to jail after two security guards and two bar patrons got into a fist fight at a Downtown Memphis bar Sunday, Memphis Police Department said.More >>
A WWE star claims his belongings were stolen from a Memphis hotel.More >>
Corky’s BBQ plans to add 15 new locations over the span of three years after a partnership with Dobbs Equity Partners LLC.More >>
Daniel Poncedeleon has had a tough road to the major leagues.More >>
The American Cancer Society has changed the recommended time when men should get a colonoscopy.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.More >>
Can you spot the alligator?More >>
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
