Learning academy helps kids keep up with studies over summer

Thousands of students across Shelby County went back to school on Monday, as the SCS superintendent's summer learning academy got underway.

The academy, which started last year, aims to help ensure kids don't fall behind over the summer.

"This is an enrichment program to combat the summer slide that we're all familiar with, where students are home over the summer and forget a lot of what they've learned," said Mendy Gaia, the program's director.

Gaia said 12,000 students from kindergarten through high school are enrolled this year.

For five weeks, students experience a typical school day.

They learn about all the important subjects they studied over the regular school year.

They're also served breakfast and lunch.

Gaia says the results last year proved positive.

"Our students gained an average of four months of growth in reading and up to four months of growth in math," said Gaia.

Brandye Williams, the site administrator at Downtown Elementary, said she also noticed lots of growth from students who attended the first academy last year.

"This program is innovative in that it helps students to continue to learn, to continue to grow their minds to make sure that their brains are still running and going," said Williams.

While classes started on Monday, parents can still register their children at any school with enough space.

