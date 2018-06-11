Poncedeleon to make MLB debut a year after taking line drive to head

Poncedeleon took a line drive to the head on May 9, 2017. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Daniel Poncedeleon has had a tough road to the major leagues.

The Redbirds pitcher was drilled in the head by a line drive last year.

He spent three weeks in the hospital after a surgery to remove pressure from his brain.

But he returned to the mound for the Redbirds and has thrived in 2018.

The right hander is 5-2 with a PCL-best 2.41 ERA with Memphis and ranks 2nd in the PCL with 71 strikeouts.

Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Poncedeleon was called up to the big league club.

Poncedeleon replaces Luke Voit on the Cardinals roster.

