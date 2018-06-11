Classes to help young children learn Spanish over summer

The Multi-National Ministries will be offering a four day program in July for kids to learn Spanish.

Parents can sign their kids up for a class from July 9-13 from 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. for $180.

Students will learn Spanish through lessons, songs, games, crafts and activities.

The kids will also be able to go and practice their Spanish in actual environments.

